  Home
  Products
  Storage
  Flower storage
  Puffer Pod™

Puffer Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

Features: Airtight Lid Seals 'Micro Holes' that block air movement until the puff button is depressed Magnifier Lens Humidity Tray Nug Spike ‘Tether Ready’ Bud Bar has created a new way of delivering your favorite terpene aromas to you with the introduction of the Puffer Pod™! This elegantly clean design uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod™ incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is depressed. When depressed the Puffer Pod™ then delivers a subtle wisp of terpene aroma. The Puffer Pod™ also features a humidity tray which hides a Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Pod a “Puffing Powerhouse”!

About this brand

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .