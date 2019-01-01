 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Canna-Detri Pod™

Canna-Detri Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Canna-Detri Pod™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Canna-Detri Pod™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Canna-Detri Pod™

Buy Here

About this product

The Canna-Detri Pod™ design merges the many features of our Canna-Pod™ with those of our Bud-Detri™ dish to create a versatile Pod suitable for numerous applications. Features: Inter-Fitting Lid and Body. Create an air-tight seal on the container that will keep your flower samples fresher, longer. Aroma Area. The aroma area of the container is very large for greater air exchange to fully appreciate the strains terpene signature. Aroma Plug. The plug is used to seal the aroma area to maintain freshness. Plug comes in a standard style aroma plug and is also available as a pivoting aroma plug (optional). Choose the pivoting option to ensure your plug stays secured to the pod. Plugs are available in both black & clear. The black plug uses a black pivot screw & the clear plug uses a white pivot screw. Magnifying Lens. Used for microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Seals. To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod. Container holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display; Inner detri dish holds 1/8 ounce of buds. Tether Tab (optional). Choose the ‘Tether Tab’ option to be added to your Canna-Detri Pod™, this external tab allows the use of our ‘Eyelet’ Tether (sold separately) to mechanically screw fasten the Tether to your Canna-Detri Pod™. The Canna-Detri Pod™ has standard inner & outer base-bottoms that are black or white, and we also offer a range of base color options. Colored Options Allow You To: Color code different strains. Color code pricing. Pod Dimensions: 3½” diameter x 2” height. Detri Dish Dimensions: 2½” diameter x ⅞” height.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .