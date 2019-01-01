 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 24” Bud Bar Cabinet™

24” Bud Bar Cabinet™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage 24” Bud Bar Cabinet™

Buy Here

About this product

Professionally display all of your products in a very attractive and efficient showcase. Created by popular demand – the 24” wide Bud Bar Cabinet™ is a smaller version of our premium cannabis display case. The cabinet is constructed using beautiful ½” glass green polished acrylic side panels (note: we can laser etch your logo on these panels as an option). All glass components are beveled, polished and tempered. Designed specifically for our Pods, the 24” Bud Bar Cabinet™ features 3-tier levels for displaying products. (4.25” open space between shelves) The lighted base uses LED light modules which produce virtually no heat. Now you can choose between the standard LED Base or our New Lo-Pro™ LED Base, depending on your design taste and space needs. Pods and Products displayed are sold separately on our site. Cabinet Footprint: 24″ wide x 16″ deep x 20″ tall, with our Standard LED Light Base or; 17″ tall with our Lo-Pro™ LED Base™. Order the Optional Pedestal to increase your floor display area or for ‘off-site’ shows.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .