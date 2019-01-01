About this product
If you don’t want to get rid of your existing glass ‘jewelry’ showcases, you can easily give them a ‘face lift on-a-budget’ by adding our 3-tiered insert. The insert will give you a substantially larger product display area and a more professional appearance.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .