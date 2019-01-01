About this product

Order requirements: All pens, cartridges, tubes, etc. are different diameters. Ordering this display requires that you send your physical product(s) to us for proper fit. This display will require more processing time than our regular stock items. Once your sample product(s) is received, you will be assigned a team member for communication during the production of your display order. Your sample will be returned with your order. Please call our Design Department with any further questions at (916) 858-2000 Extension #104. Dimensions: 12″ W x 9 1/4″ D x 2 3/8″ H