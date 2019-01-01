 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Xtract Display Trays™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Concentrate Storage Xtract Display Trays™
About this product

Our Xtract Display Trays™ have recessed pockets to keep your jars securely in place, even while moving from cabinet to counter. It also makes missing jars very obvious. Made from 1/2 inch translucent white acrylic with a beautiful beveled edge. Silicone foot pads make it easy to pick up. LED light boxes will light up your display trays for a spectacular presentation. Light boxes have virtually no heat and come with a frosted insert, so even when display tray is removed it still looks great!

About this brand

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .