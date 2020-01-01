 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Budapets Calming Chew

by BudaPets

$29.99MSRP

Generating a solution that promotes the reduction of hyperactivity and helps to bring a sense of calmness. Hemp seed supports normal healthy brain activity and nerve function and Omega 3 Fatty Acids from hemp support healthy cognitive function and regular disposition. Extracts of chamomile, Valerian root, ginger root help to maintain normal emotional balance and L-thiamine willhelp your pet relax. • Organic hemp: A plant based ingredient with properties that have been shown to help and give support to canines with external stress-ors. Promotes calmness and serenity. • L-Theanine: An amino acid that promotes safe brain wave stimulation to achieve relaxation without drowsiness. • Chamomile: A calming natural herb that supports the alleviation of restlessness and anxiety. • Valerian root: A natural anti-anxiety herb that can help to ease tense and hypersensitive behavior • L-Tryptophan: An amino acid that helps to decrease aggression and impulsivity and promotes mood stabilizing effects.

Was founded to provide truly healthy products for our pet companions that will always be made with honesty and integrity. Here at BudaPets, we understand how much you love and care for your pets. Like you, we share an undying devotion to making pets’ lives more enjoyable and long-lasting. Because the longer we can enrich our pets’ lives, the longer they will enrich ours. In BudaPets we take pride in our product all of our products are sourced from a controlled, regulated industrial hemp supply that is consistently tested for the presence of microbes, pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and chemical fertilizers.