  5. Budapets Joint Care Chew

Budapets Joint Care Chew

by BudaPets

BudaPets Pets Pet Treats Budapets Joint Care Chew
$29.99MSRP

About this product

This unique formulation combines the power of hemp and other active ingredients to naturally support joint function and promote better response to inflammation. Omega 3 fatty acids from hemp seed and green lipped mussel promote hip and joint health. Glucosamine & Chondroitin supports overall cartilage health, flexibility, range of motion and confort. • Glucosamine & chondroitin: Natural body compounds that promote joint support and overall cartilage health, flexibility, range of motion and comfort. • Organic turmeric: Contains compounds that relieve symptoms associ-ated with joint pain and arthritis, Natural anti-inflamatory. • Green-lipped mussel: A highly bioavailable source of glucosamine, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid that improve hip and joint mobility and regeneration. • Organic hemp: A plant based ingredient that contains a 3:1ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids to support hip and joint activity

About this brand

Was founded to provide truly healthy products for our pet companions that will always be made with honesty and integrity. Here at BudaPets, we understand how much you love and care for your pets. Like you, we share an undying devotion to making pets’ lives more enjoyable and long-lasting. Because the longer we can enrich our pets’ lives, the longer they will enrich ours. In BudaPets we take pride in our product all of our products are sourced from a controlled, regulated industrial hemp supply that is consistently tested for the presence of microbes, pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and chemical fertilizers.