CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
This unique formulation combines the power of hemp and other active ingredients to naturally support joint function and promote better response to inflammation. Omega 3 fatty acids from hemp seed and green lipped mussel promote hip and joint health. Glucosamine & Chondroitin supports overall cartilage health, flexibility, range of motion and confort. • Glucosamine & chondroitin: Natural body compounds that promote joint support and overall cartilage health, flexibility, range of motion and comfort. • Organic turmeric: Contains compounds that relieve symptoms associ-ated with joint pain and arthritis, Natural anti-inflamatory. • Green-lipped mussel: A highly bioavailable source of glucosamine, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid that improve hip and joint mobility and regeneration. • Organic hemp: A plant based ingredient that contains a 3:1ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids to support hip and joint activity
