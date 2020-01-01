 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Budapets Skin & Coat Chew

Budapets Skin & Coat Chew

by BudaPets

Write a review
BudaPets Pets Pet Treats Budapets Skin & Coat Chew
BudaPets Pets Pet Treats Budapets Skin & Coat Chew
BudaPets Pets Pet Treats Budapets Skin & Coat Chew
BudaPets Pets Pet Treats Budapets Skin & Coat Chew
BudaPets Pets Pet Treats Budapets Skin & Coat Chew

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This peculiar formula, provides a dual source of Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids (with EPA and DHA) from Organic Hemp Seed Oil and fish oil. These nutritious soft chews are formulated to keep your dog’s skin and coat looking their very best. • EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) Ome-ga-3 fatty acids that are highly unsaturated, making it easier for the body to break down and utilize. Improves inflammation, cognitive function, dermatitis, allergies (skin & coat health) and the cardiovas-cular system. • Organic hemp: Hemp contains various types of fatty acids, plus antioxidants and phospholipids. Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) is an ome-ga-6 fatty acid in hemp that helps to reduce skin allergies. Hemp oil contains an ideal 1 to 3 ratio of omega-3 (alpha linolenic acid) to Omega-6 (linoleic acid) fatty acids that support the eyes, brain, skin, heart, bone, joints and immune system.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BudaPets Logo
Was founded to provide truly healthy products for our pet companions that will always be made with honesty and integrity. Here at BudaPets, we understand how much you love and care for your pets. Like you, we share an undying devotion to making pets’ lives more enjoyable and long-lasting. Because the longer we can enrich our pets’ lives, the longer they will enrich ours. In BudaPets we take pride in our product all of our products are sourced from a controlled, regulated industrial hemp supply that is consistently tested for the presence of microbes, pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and chemical fertilizers.