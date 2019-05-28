About this product

Our 500mg Pure CBD Tincture provides a significant dose of the highest quality CBD oil that you’ve come to love and expect from Balance CBD. THC free, All Natural and Plant based, the Awaken Wildberry Tincture is a great way to receive the benefits of CBD, conveniently packed in a small travel-sized bottle! Formulated with natural and invigorating essential oils, this tincture is administered orally under your tongue for a quick and energizing way to start your day. Natural Wildberry Flavor – Enjoy our irresistible and wildly delicious blend of strawberries, blackberries and blueberries, perfect for awakening the senses. This sweet and sugary combo of sun-grown, hand-picked California berries is so refreshing, you’ll feel like you’ve just journeyed through the berry fields and filled up your own basket! Essential Oils for Effects: - Ginger is primarily known to help relieve stress, it also induces a euphoric state of being, boosts attention, and promotes concentration. Ginger has a plethora of additional benefits as a gastrointestinal aid, soothing the digestive tract from beginning to end. - Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness. - Juniper Berry is widely used for its therapeutic effects, both emotional and physical. Most commonly, Juniper Berry is used as a natural remedy for combating fatigue and helping with insomnia. Juniper is also known as a mental stimulant, and is used in meditative practices to awaken the mind. Balance CBD Tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our tinctures are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.