  5. CBD CREAM FOR MUSCLE RELIEF – 300MG

CBD CREAM FOR MUSCLE RELIEF – 300MG

by Budderweeds

$49.95MSRP

About this product

This fast acting, time released, pure hemp derived CBD cream utilizes our potent amplified Nano technology. This cream will take you by surprise as it dissolves muscle tension and sore, achy joints with each use. With added essential oils, this intoxicating topical cream offers uplifting aromas of Lavender, Rosemary and the soothing coolness of Menthol. RECOMMENDED USE Apply Topical Cream to unbroken skin, every 4-6 hours or as desired. Benefits build up with each use, after the first application we recommend you allow 10-15 minutes to asses the affects before re-applying.

About this brand

BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!