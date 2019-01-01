BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!