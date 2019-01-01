 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. THC Infused White Chocolate Bar – Discreetly Baked

THC Infused White Chocolate Bar – Discreetly Baked

by Budderweeds

Write a review
Budderweeds Edibles Chocolates THC Infused White Chocolate Bar – Discreetly Baked

Buy Here

About this product

Unlike other white chocolates, the main ingredient in ours is cocoa butter, not sugar. Astonishing melty and creamy, rather than too sweet. Our thc infused white chocolate was carefully designed to be the perfect way to experience the tasting notes of all of our chocolate grades – with an infusion of cannabis. All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk. - Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic white chocolate bar has a classy, silky, creamy finish. - This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate. - Its elegant size and smooth curves make it ideal for nibbling, savouring and sharing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Budderweeds Logo
BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!