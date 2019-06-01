About this product

Our carefully crafted vape cartridges contain 200mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, packed with all natural flavors, terpenes and essential oils. This Calm formulation is designed to bring back clarity and peace in your life, along with our 0% THC vape oil, you will be able to see your days in a brighter light. The satisfying taste of our natural Mint Mojito combined with the nearly-magical properties of CBD and calming essential oils, this vape cartridge will help you achieve a state of absolute zen. Natural Lime & Mint Mojito Flavor – Experience the refreshing cool breeze of this all natural mint mojito flavor with its soothing sensations when vaping. This luxurious, mouth-watering Lime & Mint Mojito flavor is sure to splash you away on a vacation to your favorite cocktail bar! Essential Oils for Effects: - Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties. Lavender may help to ease restlessness, reduce agitation, and soothe the nerves of anxiety while lifting ones mood. -Chamomile is used as a calming agent, it has been found to reduce irritability and lower blood pressure. Chamomile is widely used to reduce anxiety, reduce tension, and calm the nerves. - Clary Sage has a long history as a medicinal herb. Known for its calming properties, it also offers relaxing, soothing and balancing properties for those suffering from chronic stress or anxiety. Clary Sage also has euphoric effects, offering a feeling of joy and ease. Studies have shown Clary Sage may help to lower blood pressure and support hormonal balance. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.