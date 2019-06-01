About this product

Our carefully crafted vape cartridges contain 200mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, packed with all natural flavors and terpenes. The Sunset Sherbet terpene blend offers a delicious combination of sweet refreshing tropical flavors, with notes of tangy citrus and sweet sugary berries on the exhale when vaping. The Awaken formulation is a Balance CBD favorite, it’s like a morning breath of fresh air! Perfect for daytime use to help conquer any task! Terpenes for Effects – This hybrid strain offers full body euphoria and diminished stress with a burst of cerebral energy. Enjoy Sunset Sherbet’s awakening and motivating terpenes with enhanced creativity, for long-lasting daytime use. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.