About this product

Our carefully crafted vape cartridges contain 200mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, packed with all natural flavors, terpenes and essential oils. Our smooth blend of natural creamy vanilla and calming chamomile is luscious and dreamy. A combination thats both comforting and sweet, this perfect blend of flavors will help you wind down and relax. This Sleepytime formulation uses carefully selected essential oils that will decrease anxiety, promote sleep and improve overall sleep quality without any morning grogginess. Essential Oils for Effects: - Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state. - Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep. - Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.