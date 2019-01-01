 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD SUPPOSITORIES PACK OF 4 – 400MG

CBD SUPPOSITORIES PACK OF 4 – 400MG

by Budderweeds

Our suppositories are Doctor formulated with precision to soothe and ease the tensions that come with your monthly visits. Each Balance CBD Relief Suppository is packed with 100mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, delivering straight to the areas that need it most. These suppositories are available in a conveniently sized, 4 piece travel-pack, so you can rest assured knowing your soothing side-kicks are never too far away. Our suppositories offer speed and reliability when it comes to absorption. Combined with ease of use, our suppositories are perfect for people who have difficulties with swallowing or inhaling. This makes rectal/vaginal applications an excellent alternative for any daily routine. NOTE: Consult your physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Must be 18+ years older to consume.

BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!