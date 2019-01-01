 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Our carefully crafted vape cartridges contain 200mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, packed with all natural flavors and terpenes. The Charlotte’s Web terpene blend offers a boost to your mood and energy, while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. Charlotte’s Web offers a marvellous combination of woodland aromas and fruity undertones which makes for a euphoric sensory experience. The Charlotte’s Web strain became famous in 2011, yielding zero % THC with a potent CBD concentration. The strain was made for a young girl named Charlotte (age 5) suffering from a severe epileptic syndrome, the media coverage on little Charlotte and her success story opened a floodgate of high demand for the Charlotte’s Web Strain. Today, we are proud to feature this all-natural terpene as one of our signature products which is highly sought after by our customers. Charlotte’s Web Terpene Effects – This blend offers a boost to your mood and energy, while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. Charlotte’s Web offers a marvelous combination of woodland aromas and fruity undertones which makes for a euphoric sensory experience. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!