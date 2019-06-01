About this product

Adding CBD to your daily routine has never been easier or more delicious! Each flavor-bursting gummy is packed with 10mg of the highest quality Pure CBD. Our tasty gummies are Certified Organic, Vegan, and made in a GMP certified facility. With the use of our resealable bags, it offers convenience and simplicity, making on-the-go daily dosing a breeze. You get more control over your desired dose, while choosing how many gummies will please your needs. Organic Granny Smith Green Apple Flavor – Like tart, green sun ripened apples! These refreshing gummies will bring you back to summer days at the carnival, heading for that candy stand to bite into a crisp, caramel green apple. Organic, vegan, and gluten free, our Green Apple Gummies are delicious and a step above other CBD edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of pure CBD and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose and incredible flavor every time. At Balance CBD, we are devoted to providing our customers with the very best CBD products on the market. Our CBD is derived from carefully cultivated hemp plants, held to the highest selection and screening standards in the USA. Like all of our CBD edibles, our Green Apple Gummies are made in-house and infused with CBD by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Balance CBD. Like all of our CBD Edibles, our Green Apple Gummies are doctor formulated and third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are 100% all natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. They do not contain any THC so you can enjoy them without the worries of being impaired. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.