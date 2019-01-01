About this product

The Charlotte’s Web strain became famous in 2011, with a potent CBD concentration. The genetic cross was made for a young girl named Charlotte (age 5) suffering from a severe epileptic syndrome, the media coverage on little Charlotte and her success story opened a floodgate of high demand for the Charlotte’s Web Strain. Today, we are proud to feature this all-natural terpene as one of our signature products which is highly sought after by our customers. Charlotte’s Web Terpene Effects – This blend offers a boost to your mood and energy while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. Charlotte’s Web offers a marvelous combination of woodland aromas and fruity undertones which makes for a euphoric sensory experience. Enjoy the benefits of our Full-Spectrum CBD oil that includes naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, terpenes and flavonoids to deliver the whole-plant entourage effect, maximizing the potency, effectiveness, and therapeutic scope of your CBD product. Balance CBD Tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our tinctures are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.