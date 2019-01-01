 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CHARLOTTE’S WEB CBD OIL – FULL SPECTRUM

CHARLOTTE’S WEB CBD OIL – FULL SPECTRUM

by Budderweeds

Write a review
Budderweeds Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CHARLOTTE’S WEB CBD OIL – FULL SPECTRUM
Budderweeds Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CHARLOTTE’S WEB CBD OIL – FULL SPECTRUM

$79.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Charlotte’s Web strain became famous in 2011, with a potent CBD concentration. The genetic cross was made for a young girl named Charlotte (age 5) suffering from a severe epileptic syndrome, the media coverage on little Charlotte and her success story opened a floodgate of high demand for the Charlotte’s Web Strain. Today, we are proud to feature this all-natural terpene as one of our signature products which is highly sought after by our customers. Charlotte’s Web Terpene Effects – This blend offers a boost to your mood and energy while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. Charlotte’s Web offers a marvelous combination of woodland aromas and fruity undertones which makes for a euphoric sensory experience. Enjoy the benefits of our Full-Spectrum CBD oil that includes naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, terpenes and flavonoids to deliver the whole-plant entourage effect, maximizing the potency, effectiveness, and therapeutic scope of your CBD product. Balance CBD Tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our tinctures are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Budderweeds Logo
BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!