Our carefully crafted vape cartridges contain 400mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, packed with all natural flavors and terpenes. You won’t have to wait to go on vacation to experience this tropical island favorite. A true Balance CBD treasure, the tempting Blue Hawaiian terpene blend offers a fruity candy-like aroma with sweet sugary notes of freshly picked blueberries. Our Relief formulation was designed to provide a sense of freedom, with the benefits of its intensive pain relieving properties this vape is perfect for use throughout the day, or night. Natural Blue Hawaiian Flavor – You won’t have to wait to go on vacation to experience this tropical island favorite. A true Balance CBD treasure, this tempting terpene blend offers a fruity candy-like aroma with sweet sugary notes of freshly picked blueberries. Terpenes for Effects – This indica dominant terpene packs a heavy pain-relieving punch, offering hours of extended relief and immersing you into a peaceful state of leisure. Find comfort in our Blue Hawaiian infused vapes, even during the toughest of days. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.