  5. CBD TINCTURE FOR PETS – 300MG

CBD TINCTURE FOR PETS – 300MG

by Budderweeds

Our 300mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture is formulated specifically with our furry friends in mind. Now your pet can enjoy all the benefits CBD has to offer in this convenient, travel-sized dropper bottle. The Unflavored Relief Pet Tincture is a great for cats, dogs, and many other four-legged friends, just check with your veterinarian first! This unflavored oil can easily be added to your pet’s food, treats, or directly into their mouth – offering fast-acting relief from the everyday challenges of a pet’s life. Natural Flavor – A taste-free tincture blend that you can add to your pets food or treats that goes unnoticed, ideal for those picky pals who are notorious for spitting out their medicine. Balance CBD Pet tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Made with organic liquid coconut oil and 100% Pure Hemp Derived CBD. Formulated for dogs, cats, rabbits & horses, our pet tincture can help your pet overcome the everyday challenges that life throws their way. Apply the CBD tincture drops directly into your pet’s mouth or onto their food and treats. Our pet tinctures offer quick absorption into the body for fast acting effects. To ensure that your pet receives the most benefits from CBD products, we ask that you always consult your veterinarian before use. Must be 18+ years older to purchase. Do not consume if pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!