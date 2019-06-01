 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD GUMMIES STRAWBERRY – 100MG

CBD GUMMIES STRAWBERRY – 100MG

by Budderweeds

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Adding CBD to your daily routine has never been easier or more delicious! Our tasty gummies are Certified Organic, Vegan, and made in a GMP certified facility. With the use of our resealable bags, it offers convenience and simplicity, making on-the-go daily dosing a breeze. You get more control over your desired dose, while choosing how many gummies will please your needs. Organic Strawberry Flavor – Our thirst-quenching blend of sweet, juicy red strawberries and sugary cane syrup. You’ll feel refreshed at the taste of ripe, candy-like strawberries in these deliciously fruity, bite-sized gummies. Organic, vegan, and gluten free, our Strawberry Gummies are delicious and a step above other CBD edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg or 25mg (depending on pack) of pure CBD and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose and incredible flavor every time. At Balance CBD, we are devoted to providing our customers with the very best CBD products on the market. Our CBD is derived from carefully cultivated hemp plants, held to the highest selection and screening standards in the USA. Like all of our CBD edibles, our Strawberry Gummies are made in-house and infused with CBD by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Balance CBD. Like all of our CBD Edibles, our Strawberry Gummies are doctor formulated and third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are 100% all natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. They do not contain any THC so you can enjoy them without the worries of being impaired. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

About this brand

BudderWeeds is more than a brand; we’re a movement. We produce high-quality THC and CBD products for the legal recreational market. We not only have our Budderweeds house brand, but are also excited to carry Balance CBD, Discreetly Baked, Dani Pepper, and Official BC Bud. More than that, we create unique cannabis experiences with each product -- a lifestyle with each brand. We’ve been in the cannabis sector since the 1990s and fully embrace our humble grassroots beginnings as we continue to nurture our following around the globe. The BudderWeeds collection is available at finer licensed dispensaries, government agencies, and online in select legal markets. Visit budderweeds.com today!