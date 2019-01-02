 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil - Red Apple Tea Flavored 300 MG

Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil - Red Apple Tea Flavored 300 MG

by Buddha Hemp

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Full spectrum hemp CBD oil is an ideal natural alternative to your daily routine. The sublingual formula may help you to soothe and unwind. The pharmacist 300 MG formulated oil Red Apple Tea Flavored. Size: 15 ML

3 customer reviews

GiCanna

Great product. Found it in coral gables store and been using it for a month. Feel great.

lopiga

A friend gave me this oil as a gift and it is really good. I was a little skeptical about CBD but I must say it is awesome. I am still learning about this but I know that this full spectrum CBD oil it is really good.

mdlr1

Between grad school and work, it's been a very stressful year. I started taking this oil every night before going to bed, and it has been a life changer, I sleep better now.

About this strain

GI001

GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on using organic methods to create full-spectrum CBD products made from #hempcbd 🏆Award-winning flowers 🔬ISO-6 Certified labs.