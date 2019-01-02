GiCanna
on January 2nd, 2019
Great product. Found it in coral gables store and been using it for a month. Feel great.
$59.99MSRP
Full spectrum hemp CBD oil is an ideal natural alternative to your daily routine. The sublingual formula may help you to soothe and unwind. The pharmacist 300 MG formulated oil Red Apple Tea Flavored. Size: 15 ML
on November 16th, 2018
A friend gave me this oil as a gift and it is really good. I was a little skeptical about CBD but I must say it is awesome. I am still learning about this but I know that this full spectrum CBD oil it is really good.
on November 13th, 2018
Between grad school and work, it's been a very stressful year. I started taking this oil every night before going to bed, and it has been a life changer, I sleep better now.
GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis. Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.