on November 20th, 2018
Love this product. Takes edge away
Full spectrum hemp CBD oil is an ideal natural alternative to your daily routine. The sublingual formula may help you to soothe and unwind. The pharmacist 150 MG formulated oil is Vanilla Chai Tea Flavored. Size: 15 ML
on November 16th, 2018
Couple drops of this and im ready to go about my day. Helps with soreness from working out, and just overall is a pleasant experience, without getting me goofy. I could drop some of this and be feelin real good while perfectly functional. Deffff recommend everyone to give it a chance
GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis. Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.