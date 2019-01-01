 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
REFILL CARTRIDGE #510 THREAD

by Buddha Hemp

$34.99MSRP

About this product

500 MG Buddha Hemp 510 Thread Cartridge is made with 100% High-Quality CBD Hemp. Our third-party lab tested oil doesn’t include THC, which allows you to receive all the benefits of the hemp plant without any Psyco-Active effects. - Flavors: Lemon Lime, Sour Tangy and Lemon Haze.

GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

About this brand

Buddha Hemp Logo
We pride ourselves on using organic methods to create full-spectrum CBD products made from #hempcbd 🏆Award-winning flowers 🔬ISO-6 Certified labs.