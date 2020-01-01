 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

1:1 Lemon Skunk Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

1:1 Lemon Skunk Distillate Cartridge 1g

About this product

1:1 Lemon Skunk Distillate Cartridge 1g by Buddies Brand

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!