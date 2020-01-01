 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Ancient OG Cartridge 0.5G

Ancient OG Cartridge 0.5G

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Ancient OG Cartridge 0.5G

About this strain

Ancient OG

Ancient OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!