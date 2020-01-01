 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Berry Bomb Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

About this strain

Berry Bomb is a cross of Blueberry and Bomb #1 with powerful sedative effects. Sweet blueberry and earthy pine flavors launch you into Berry Bomb’s potent full-body effects, which can ease you into a restful night or an afternoon nap. Berry Bomb sometimes expresses itself in cool hues of blue in lower temperatures, and it grows tall in outdoor gardens. Berry Bomb thrives in screen of green (SCROG) setups, and indoor plants finish flowering in 8 weeks.

About this brand

