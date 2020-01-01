 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Black Lime Reserve Live Resin

by Buddies Brand

About this product

INDICA | THC 69.2% | CBD 0.64%

About this strain

Black Lime Special Reserve

Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!