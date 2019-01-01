 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blackberry Dream

Blackberry Dream y Elev8 Seeds is a fruity hybrid cross that might surprise you. Not to be confused with the many Blue Dream "Dream" crosses out there, Blackberry Dream is the offspring of Kimbo Kush and Super Silver Haze. This generous plant produces a massive yield of glittering emerald-colored buds that reek of jam and spice. The strain flowers over 9-10 weeks and generally benefits from a little extra time on the stalk. Mind your dosage while enjoying this strain. The hybrid genetics begin with a heady sativa-dominant bent, but can get heavier on the body with continued consumption.  

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!