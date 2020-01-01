 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blood Orange Live Resin Diamond Sauce

Blood Orange Live Resin Diamond Sauce

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent Blood Orange Live Resin Diamond Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sativa live resin diamond sauce from Buddies

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blood Orange Kush

Blood Orange Kush

Blood Orange Kush is an indica-dominant cross of, as of now, the unknown or unnamed genetics Aota x Pinecracker and an unnamed OG. This plant has a bushy structure that doesn’t yield much, but the dense, trichome-covered nugs are prized for their bright terpene profile and heavy effects. Blood Orange Kush emits a bouquet of gas and tart citrus that fills the room and coats the palate. Its uplifting mental buzz and relaxing physical effects make Blood Orange Kush a solid option for consumers looking to abate minor pain and elevate mood.  

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!