  5. Blue Afghani Diamonds 1g

Blue Afghani Diamonds 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent Blue Afghani Diamonds 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blue Afghani

Blue Afghani

Bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, Blue Afghani is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Afghani. Its stout plants produce dense, resinous buds that fill your nose with a sweet and spicy berry aroma. Next come the powerful full-body effects that keep you anchored in relaxation while pain, anxiety, and stress float away. 

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!