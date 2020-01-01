 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Blue Widow Nug Run Terp Sugar

Blue Widow Nug Run Terp Sugar

by Buddies Brand

Blue Widow Nug Run Terp Sugar

About this product

HYBRID | THC 66.4% | CBD 0.51% | TC 81.75% | TERPS 7.53%

About this strain

Blue Widow

Blue Widow

Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!