 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Buddies Pax Pod Black Cherry Soda Distillate .5g

Buddies Pax Pod Black Cherry Soda Distillate .5g

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Buddies Pax Pod Black Cherry Soda Distillate .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Buddies Pax Pod Black Cherry Soda Distillate .5g by Buddies Brand

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!