Burmese Kush Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Burmese Kush Cartridge 1g

Burmese Kush Cartridge 1g by Buddies Brand

Burmese Kush

Burmese Kush

Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!