Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Serving Size: One 5-second draw Servings per Container: 400 THC: 1.97 mg/serving 786.5 mg/container CBD 0.01 mg/serving 4.9 mg/container Terpenes: 3.656% Beta-Carophyllene 1.095%, Limonene 0.661%, Myrcene 0.544%
Be the first to review this product.