Church x Sour Tsunami Pax Cartridge

by Buddies Brand

Liquid Live Resin Pax Pod - HIGH CBD and 18.5% TERPENES *Sales Tax Included in Price

Church OG

Church OG

Church OG is an indica marijuana strain that provides strong body sensations that may evolve to a lasting cerebral effect. Its buds are known to be mold resistant, and the strain is grown in various mountain regions. Church OG is known for its dark green leaves with orange hairs and purple hues throughout. With a lineage of God's Gift and OG Kush, this strain has a THC level of up to 19% and a CBD level of up to 0.23%.

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!