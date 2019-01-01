Critical Cure CBD Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Critical Cure CBD Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Buddies Brand
About this strain
CBD Critical Cure
From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!