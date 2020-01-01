 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Double Dutch Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Double Dutch Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Double Dutch is a classic hybrid strain bred by Magus Genetics who crossed a pre-2000 Chronic female with a Warlock father. This 60/40 indica-dominant split has a strong Dutch heritage with emphasized indica traits. In its vegetative cycle, Double Dutch erupts into a bushy plant with thick leaves and strong stems, while its flowering stage gives rise to sativa-like popcorn buds after 8 to 9 weeks. With an aroma that brings to mind fresh fruit and fields of wildflowers, Double Dutch is cherished for its powerfully relaxing effects that flood both body and mind without causing too much drowsiness.

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!