  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Game Changer Distillate Cartridge 1g

Game Changer Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

About this product

HYBRID

About this strain

Game Changer

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid Game Changer is a clone-only strain plausibly named for its ability to pivot bad moods, aches, and pains. It descends from California’s Purple Dragon and Thailand’s landrace sativa known as Green Thai, and this genetic fusion is evident in Game Changer’s twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Floral notes sit quietly under a loud aroma of tropical fruit and grape in a show of this hybrid’s complex terpene profile. Whether it’s day or night, Game Changer offers unencumbered euphoria perfect for those looking to ease into the cannabis waters.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!