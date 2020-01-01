 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Game Changer Terp Sugar

Game Changer Terp Sugar

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent Game Changer Terp Sugar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

| HYBRID | THC 64.6% | CBD 0.58% | TC 78.56%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Game Changer

Game Changer
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid Game Changer is a clone-only strain plausibly named for its ability to pivot bad moods, aches, and pains. It descends from California’s Purple Dragon and Thailand’s landrace sativa known as Green Thai, and this genetic fusion is evident in Game Changer’s twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Floral notes sit quietly under a loud aroma of tropical fruit and grape in a show of this hybrid’s complex terpene profile. Whether it’s day or night, Game Changer offers unencumbered euphoria perfect for those looking to ease into the cannabis waters.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!