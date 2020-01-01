 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Gelato #33 Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g
Gelato #33 Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Gelato #33 Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!