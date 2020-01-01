 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Harle-Tsu Liquid Diamonds Syringe 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent Harle-Tsu Liquid Diamonds Syringe 1g

Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Terpinolene
  Pinene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

About this brand

Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!