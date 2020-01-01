Kosher Tangie Live Resin 1g
About this product
Kosher Tangie Live Resin 1g by Buddies Brand
About this strain
Kosher Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.