Lemon Bubble Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Lemon Bubble

Lemon Bubble from Pheno Finder Seeds is an award-winning strain that combines Super Lemon Haze with Silver Bubble to create a potent sativa that is applauded for its emphasis on flavor. Recently, Lemon Bubble took 3rd place in the Sativa Cup at the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup. Its citrus flavors are highlighted by sweet lemons and finish with an earthy Haze undertone to produce happy thoughts and a soothing sense of euphoria.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!