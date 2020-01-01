Lemon Drop Live Resin
by Buddies Brand
SATIVA | THC 76.6% | CBD 0.31% | TC 89.19%
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.