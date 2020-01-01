Lemon Garlic Disposable All-In-One Vape 0.3g
About this product
Lemon Garlic Disposable All-In-One Vape 0.3g by Buddies Brand
About this strain
Lemon Garlic OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.