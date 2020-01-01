 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Lemon Garlic Disposable All-In-One Vape 0.3g

by Buddies Brand

Lemon Garlic Disposable All-In-One Vape 0.3g

Lemon Garlic Disposable All-In-One Vape 0.3g by Buddies Brand

About this strain

Lemon Garlic OG

Lemon Garlic OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!