Mango Tango Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Buddies Brand
About this product
Mango Tango | THC 92.9% | CBD 1.64% | TC 95%
About this strain
Mango Tango
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.