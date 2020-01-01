 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mango Tango Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

About this product

Mango Tango | THC 92.9% | CBD 1.64% | TC 95%

About this strain

Mango Tango

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.  

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!