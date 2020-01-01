 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Moose N' Lobsta Disposable Pen 0.33g

About this product

Distillate vape pens offer an easy and discreet way to enjoy the most delicious oil on the market.

About this strain

Moose and Lobsta

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!