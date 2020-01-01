 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Peaches and Cream Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Peaches and Cream Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Peaches and Cream Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!